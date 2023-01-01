1 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Norwegian kroner
Convert ANG to NOK at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Norwegian kroner
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Norwegian Krone
|1 ANG
|6.00256 NOK
|5 ANG
|30.01280 NOK
|10 ANG
|60.02560 NOK
|20 ANG
|120.05120 NOK
|50 ANG
|300.12800 NOK
|100 ANG
|600.25600 NOK
|250 ANG
|1500.64000 NOK
|500 ANG
|3001.28000 NOK
|1000 ANG
|6002.56000 NOK
|2000 ANG
|12005.12000 NOK
|5000 ANG
|30012.80000 NOK
|10000 ANG
|60025.60000 NOK