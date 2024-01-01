1 Nicaraguan córdoba to South African rand

Convert NIO to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1 nio
0.50 zar

C$1.000 NIO = R0.4963 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50000.5154
Low0.48730.4871
Average0.49430.4979
Change0.53%-1.06%
1 NIO to ZAR stats

The performance of NIO to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5000 and a 30 day low of 0.4873. This means the 30 day average was 0.4943. The change for NIO to ZAR was 0.53.

The performance of NIO to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5154 and a 90 day low of 0.4871. This means the 90 day average was 0.4979. The change for NIO to ZAR was -1.06.

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / South African Rand
1 NIO0.49635 ZAR
5 NIO2.48174 ZAR
10 NIO4.96348 ZAR
20 NIO9.92696 ZAR
50 NIO24.81740 ZAR
100 NIO49.63480 ZAR
250 NIO124.08700 ZAR
500 NIO248.17400 ZAR
1000 NIO496.34800 ZAR
2000 NIO992.69600 ZAR
5000 NIO2,481.74000 ZAR
10000 NIO4,963.48000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 ZAR2.01472 NIO
5 ZAR10.07360 NIO
10 ZAR20.14720 NIO
20 ZAR40.29440 NIO
50 ZAR100.73600 NIO
100 ZAR201.47200 NIO
250 ZAR503.68000 NIO
500 ZAR1,007.36000 NIO
1000 ZAR2,014.72000 NIO
2000 ZAR4,029.44000 NIO
5000 ZAR10,073.60000 NIO
10000 ZAR20,147.20000 NIO