20 Nicaraguan córdobas to Vietnamese dongs

Convert NIO to VND at the real exchange rate

20 nio
13,691 vnd

C$1.000 NIO = ₫684.6 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
NIO to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High690.5550692.6200
Low684.3820684.3820
Average688.0956690.1104
Change-0.87%-0.64%
1 NIO to VND stats

The performance of NIO to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 690.5550 and a 30 day low of 684.3820. This means the 30 day average was 688.0956. The change for NIO to VND was -0.87.

The performance of NIO to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 692.6200 and a 90 day low of 684.3820. This means the 90 day average was 690.1104. The change for NIO to VND was -0.64.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Vietnamese Dong
1 NIO684.57100 VND
5 NIO3,422.85500 VND
10 NIO6,845.71000 VND
20 NIO13,691.42000 VND
50 NIO34,228.55000 VND
100 NIO68,457.10000 VND
250 NIO171,142.75000 VND
500 NIO342,285.50000 VND
1000 NIO684,571.00000 VND
2000 NIO1,369,142.00000 VND
5000 NIO3,422,855.00000 VND
10000 NIO6,845,710.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1000 VND1.46077 NIO
2000 VND2.92154 NIO
5000 VND7.30385 NIO
10000 VND14.60770 NIO
20000 VND29.21540 NIO
50000 VND73.03850 NIO
100000 VND146.07700 NIO
200000 VND292.15400 NIO
500000 VND730.38500 NIO
1000000 VND1,460.77000 NIO
2000000 VND2,921.54000 NIO
5000000 VND7,303.85000 NIO