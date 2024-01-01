100 Nicaraguan córdobas to Vietnamese dongs
Convert NIO to VND at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 NIO to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|690.5550
|692.6200
|Low
|684.3820
|684.3820
|Average
|688.0956
|690.1104
|Change
|-0.87%
|-0.64%
|View full history
1 NIO to VND stats
The performance of NIO to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 690.5550 and a 30 day low of 684.3820. This means the 30 day average was 688.0956. The change for NIO to VND was -0.87.
The performance of NIO to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 692.6200 and a 90 day low of 684.3820. This means the 90 day average was 690.1104. The change for NIO to VND was -0.64.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Vietnamese Dong
|1 NIO
|684.57100 VND
|5 NIO
|3,422.85500 VND
|10 NIO
|6,845.71000 VND
|20 NIO
|13,691.42000 VND
|50 NIO
|34,228.55000 VND
|100 NIO
|68,457.10000 VND
|250 NIO
|171,142.75000 VND
|500 NIO
|342,285.50000 VND
|1000 NIO
|684,571.00000 VND
|2000 NIO
|1,369,142.00000 VND
|5000 NIO
|3,422,855.00000 VND
|10000 NIO
|6,845,710.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nicaraguan Córdoba
|1000 VND
|1.46077 NIO
|2000 VND
|2.92154 NIO
|5000 VND
|7.30385 NIO
|10000 VND
|14.60770 NIO
|20000 VND
|29.21540 NIO
|50000 VND
|73.03850 NIO
|100000 VND
|146.07700 NIO
|200000 VND
|292.15400 NIO
|500000 VND
|730.38500 NIO
|1000000 VND
|1,460.77000 NIO
|2000000 VND
|2,921.54000 NIO
|5000000 VND
|7,303.85000 NIO