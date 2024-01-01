20 Nicaraguan córdobas to Swedish kronor

Convert NIO to SEK at the real exchange rate

20 nio
5.74 sek

C$1.000 NIO = kr0.2872 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29480.2965
Low0.28460.2820
Average0.28900.2883
Change0.91%-2.16%
1 NIO to SEK stats

The performance of NIO to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2948 and a 30 day low of 0.2846. This means the 30 day average was 0.2890. The change for NIO to SEK was 0.91.

The performance of NIO to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2965 and a 90 day low of 0.2820. This means the 90 day average was 0.2883. The change for NIO to SEK was -2.16.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Swedish Krona
1 NIO0.28724 SEK
5 NIO1.43619 SEK
10 NIO2.87237 SEK
20 NIO5.74474 SEK
50 NIO14.36185 SEK
100 NIO28.72370 SEK
250 NIO71.80925 SEK
500 NIO143.61850 SEK
1000 NIO287.23700 SEK
2000 NIO574.47400 SEK
5000 NIO1,436.18500 SEK
10000 NIO2,872.37000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 SEK3.48145 NIO
5 SEK17.40725 NIO
10 SEK34.81450 NIO
20 SEK69.62900 NIO
50 SEK174.07250 NIO
100 SEK348.14500 NIO
250 SEK870.36250 NIO
500 SEK1,740.72500 NIO
1000 SEK3,481.45000 NIO
2000 SEK6,962.90000 NIO
5000 SEK17,407.25000 NIO
10000 SEK34,814.50000 NIO