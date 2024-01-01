5,000 Nicaraguan córdobas to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert NIO to IDR at the real exchange rate

5,000 nio
2,198,715 idr

C$1.000 NIO = Rp439.7 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
NIO to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High442.4910446.8420
Low436.8720432.6690
Average440.3121440.2556
Change-0.57%1.09%
1 NIO to IDR stats

The performance of NIO to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 442.4910 and a 30 day low of 436.8720. This means the 30 day average was 440.3121. The change for NIO to IDR was -0.57.

The performance of NIO to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 446.8420 and a 90 day low of 432.6690. This means the 90 day average was 440.2556. The change for NIO to IDR was 1.09.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NIO439.74300 IDR
5 NIO2,198.71500 IDR
10 NIO4,397.43000 IDR
20 NIO8,794.86000 IDR
50 NIO21,987.15000 IDR
100 NIO43,974.30000 IDR
250 NIO109,935.75000 IDR
500 NIO219,871.50000 IDR
1000 NIO439,743.00000 IDR
2000 NIO879,486.00000 IDR
5000 NIO2,198,715.00000 IDR
10000 NIO4,397,430.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 IDR0.00227 NIO
5 IDR0.01137 NIO
10 IDR0.02274 NIO
20 IDR0.04548 NIO
50 IDR0.11370 NIO
100 IDR0.22741 NIO
250 IDR0.56852 NIO
500 IDR1.13703 NIO
1000 IDR2.27406 NIO
2000 IDR4.54812 NIO
5000 IDR11.37030 NIO
10000 IDR22.74060 NIO