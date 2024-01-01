2,000 Nicaraguan córdobas to Indonesian rupiahs
Convert NIO to IDR at the real exchange rate
|1 NIO to IDR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|442.4910
|446.8420
|Low
|436.8720
|432.6690
|Average
|440.3121
|440.2556
|Change
|-0.57%
|1.09%
1 NIO to IDR stats
The performance of NIO to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 442.4910 and a 30 day low of 436.8720. This means the 30 day average was 440.3121. The change for NIO to IDR was -0.57.
The performance of NIO to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 446.8420 and a 90 day low of 432.6690. This means the 90 day average was 440.2556. The change for NIO to IDR was 1.09.
|Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 NIO
|439.74300 IDR
|5 NIO
|2,198.71500 IDR
|10 NIO
|4,397.43000 IDR
|20 NIO
|8,794.86000 IDR
|50 NIO
|21,987.15000 IDR
|100 NIO
|43,974.30000 IDR
|250 NIO
|109,935.75000 IDR
|500 NIO
|219,871.50000 IDR
|1000 NIO
|439,743.00000 IDR
|2000 NIO
|879,486.00000 IDR
|5000 NIO
|2,198,715.00000 IDR
|10000 NIO
|4,397,430.00000 IDR