100 Nicaraguan córdobas to Costa Rican colóns

Convert NIO to CRC at the real exchange rate

100 nio
1,421.24 crc

C$1.000 NIO = ₡14.21 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.509914.5099
Low14.179413.8035
Average14.316114.2007
Change-2.05%2.96%
View full history

1 NIO to CRC stats

The performance of NIO to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.5099 and a 30 day low of 14.1794. This means the 30 day average was 14.3161. The change for NIO to CRC was -2.05.

The performance of NIO to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.5099 and a 90 day low of 13.8035. This means the 90 day average was 14.2007. The change for NIO to CRC was 2.96.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Costa Rican Colón
1 NIO14.21240 CRC
5 NIO71.06200 CRC
10 NIO142.12400 CRC
20 NIO284.24800 CRC
50 NIO710.62000 CRC
100 NIO1,421.24000 CRC
250 NIO3,553.10000 CRC
500 NIO7,106.20000 CRC
1000 NIO14,212.40000 CRC
2000 NIO28,424.80000 CRC
5000 NIO71,062.00000 CRC
10000 NIO142,124.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CRC0.07036 NIO
5 CRC0.35181 NIO
10 CRC0.70361 NIO
20 CRC1.40722 NIO
50 CRC3.51806 NIO
100 CRC7.03612 NIO
250 CRC17.59030 NIO
500 CRC35.18060 NIO
1000 CRC70.36120 NIO
2000 CRC140.72240 NIO
5000 CRC351.80600 NIO
10000 CRC703.61200 NIO