1 thousand Costa Rican colóns to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert CRC to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
73.18 nio

1.000 CRC = 0.07318 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:17
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CRC0.07318 NIO
5 CRC0.36591 NIO
10 CRC0.73181 NIO
20 CRC1.46362 NIO
50 CRC3.65905 NIO
100 CRC7.31810 NIO
250 CRC18.29525 NIO
500 CRC36.59050 NIO
1000 CRC73.18100 NIO
2000 CRC146.36200 NIO
5000 CRC365.90500 NIO
10000 CRC731.81000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Costa Rican Colón
1 NIO13.66480 CRC
5 NIO68.32400 CRC
10 NIO136.64800 CRC
20 NIO273.29600 CRC
50 NIO683.24000 CRC
100 NIO1,366.48000 CRC
250 NIO3,416.20000 CRC
500 NIO6,832.40000 CRC
1000 NIO13,664.80000 CRC
2000 NIO27,329.60000 CRC
5000 NIO68,324.00000 CRC
10000 NIO136,648.00000 CRC