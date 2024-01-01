20 Costa Rican colóns to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert CRC to NIO at the real exchange rate

20 crc
1.43 nio

1.00000 CRC = 0.07127 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CRC0.07127 NIO
5 CRC0.35635 NIO
10 CRC0.71271 NIO
20 CRC1.42541 NIO
50 CRC3.56352 NIO
100 CRC7.12705 NIO
250 CRC17.81762 NIO
500 CRC35.63525 NIO
1000 CRC71.27050 NIO
2000 CRC142.54100 NIO
5000 CRC356.35250 NIO
10000 CRC712.70500 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Costa Rican Colón
1 NIO14.03100 CRC
5 NIO70.15500 CRC
10 NIO140.31000 CRC
20 NIO280.62000 CRC
50 NIO701.55000 CRC
100 NIO1403.10000 CRC
250 NIO3507.75000 CRC
500 NIO7015.50000 CRC
1000 NIO14031.00000 CRC
2000 NIO28062.00000 CRC
5000 NIO70155.00000 CRC
10000 NIO140310.00000 CRC