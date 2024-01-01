1 thousand Nicaraguan córdobas to Chinese yuan rmb
Convert NIO to CNY at the real exchange rate
|1 NIO to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1976
|0.1976
|Low
|0.1946
|0.1946
|Average
|0.1969
|0.1968
|Change
|-1.45%
|-0.55%
1 NIO to CNY stats
The performance of NIO to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1976 and a 30 day low of 0.1946. This means the 30 day average was 0.1969. The change for NIO to CNY was -1.45.
The performance of NIO to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1976 and a 90 day low of 0.1946. This means the 90 day average was 0.1968. The change for NIO to CNY was -0.55.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Nicaraguan Córdoba
|1 CNY
|5.13843 NIO
|5 CNY
|25.69215 NIO
|10 CNY
|51.38430 NIO
|20 CNY
|102.76860 NIO
|50 CNY
|256.92150 NIO
|100 CNY
|513.84300 NIO
|250 CNY
|1,284.60750 NIO
|500 CNY
|2,569.21500 NIO
|1000 CNY
|5,138.43000 NIO
|2000 CNY
|10,276.86000 NIO
|5000 CNY
|25,692.15000 NIO
|10000 CNY
|51,384.30000 NIO