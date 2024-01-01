50 Nicaraguan córdobas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert NIO to CNY at the real exchange rate

50 nio
9.73 cny

C$1.000 NIO = ¥0.1946 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
NIO to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19760.1976
Low0.19460.1946
Average0.19690.1968
Change-1.45%-0.55%
1 NIO to CNY stats

The performance of NIO to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1976 and a 30 day low of 0.1946. This means the 30 day average was 0.1969. The change for NIO to CNY was -1.45.

The performance of NIO to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1976 and a 90 day low of 0.1946. This means the 90 day average was 0.1968. The change for NIO to CNY was -0.55.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NIO0.19461 CNY
5 NIO0.97306 CNY
10 NIO1.94612 CNY
20 NIO3.89224 CNY
50 NIO9.73060 CNY
100 NIO19.46120 CNY
250 NIO48.65300 CNY
500 NIO97.30600 CNY
1000 NIO194.61200 CNY
2000 NIO389.22400 CNY
5000 NIO973.06000 CNY
10000 NIO1,946.12000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CNY5.13843 NIO
5 CNY25.69215 NIO
10 CNY51.38430 NIO
20 CNY102.76860 NIO
50 CNY256.92150 NIO
100 CNY513.84300 NIO
250 CNY1,284.60750 NIO
500 CNY2,569.21500 NIO
1000 CNY5,138.43000 NIO
2000 CNY10,276.86000 NIO
5000 CNY25,692.15000 NIO
10000 CNY51,384.30000 NIO