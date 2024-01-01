1 Nigerian naira to Qatari rials

Convert NGN to QAR

1 ngn
0.00 qar

₦1.000 NGN = QR0.002290 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00240.0027
Low0.00220.0022
Average0.00230.0024
Change-3.74%-12.93%
1 NGN to QAR stats

The performance of NGN to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.0022. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for NGN to QAR was -3.74.

The performance of NGN to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0027 and a 90 day low of 0.0022. This means the 90 day average was 0.0024. The change for NGN to QAR was -12.93.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Qatari Rial
1 NGN0.00229 QAR
5 NGN0.01145 QAR
10 NGN0.02290 QAR
20 NGN0.04580 QAR
50 NGN0.11451 QAR
100 NGN0.22902 QAR
250 NGN0.57256 QAR
500 NGN1.14511 QAR
1000 NGN2.29022 QAR
2000 NGN4.58044 QAR
5000 NGN11.45110 QAR
10000 NGN22.90220 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Nigerian Naira
1 QAR436.63900 NGN
5 QAR2,183.19500 NGN
10 QAR4,366.39000 NGN
20 QAR8,732.78000 NGN
50 QAR21,831.95000 NGN
100 QAR43,663.90000 NGN
250 QAR109,159.75000 NGN
500 QAR218,319.50000 NGN
1000 QAR436,639.00000 NGN
2000 QAR873,278.00000 NGN
5000 QAR2,183,195.00000 NGN
10000 QAR4,366,390.00000 NGN