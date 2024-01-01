5,000 Nigerian nairas to Philippine pesos

Convert NGN to PHP at the real exchange rate

5,000 ngn
181.63 php

₦1.000 NGN = ₱0.03633 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03830.0439
Low0.03520.0352
Average0.03660.0385
Change-4.84%-12.05%
1 NGN to PHP stats

The performance of NGN to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0383 and a 30 day low of 0.0352. This means the 30 day average was 0.0366. The change for NGN to PHP was -4.84.

The performance of NGN to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0439 and a 90 day low of 0.0352. This means the 90 day average was 0.0385. The change for NGN to PHP was -12.05.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Philippine Peso
1 NGN0.03633 PHP
5 NGN0.18163 PHP
10 NGN0.36327 PHP
20 NGN0.72654 PHP
50 NGN1.81635 PHP
100 NGN3.63269 PHP
250 NGN9.08173 PHP
500 NGN18.16345 PHP
1000 NGN36.32690 PHP
2000 NGN72.65380 PHP
5000 NGN181.63450 PHP
10000 NGN363.26900 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 PHP27.52780 NGN
5 PHP137.63900 NGN
10 PHP275.27800 NGN
20 PHP550.55600 NGN
50 PHP1,376.39000 NGN
100 PHP2,752.78000 NGN
250 PHP6,881.95000 NGN
500 PHP13,763.90000 NGN
1000 PHP27,527.80000 NGN
2000 PHP55,055.60000 NGN
5000 PHP137,639.00000 NGN
10000 PHP275,278.00000 NGN