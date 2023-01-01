10 Mozambican meticals to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert MZN to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 mzn
5.73 uah

1.00000 MZN = 0.57300 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:26 UTC
MZN to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.0509587.47591.441221.661580.9651519.0252
1GBP1.1542711.21305100.9681.663521.917871.1140421.9597
1USD0.951550.824368183.23511.371351.581030.918418.1029
1INR0.01143170.009904090.012014210.01647560.01899470.01103380.217491

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MZN0.57300 UAH
5 MZN2.86498 UAH
10 MZN5.72996 UAH
20 MZN11.45992 UAH
50 MZN28.64980 UAH
100 MZN57.29960 UAH
250 MZN143.24900 UAH
500 MZN286.49800 UAH
1000 MZN572.99600 UAH
2000 MZN1145.99200 UAH
5000 MZN2864.98000 UAH
10000 MZN5729.96000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Mozambican Metical
1 UAH1.74521 MZN
5 UAH8.72605 MZN
10 UAH17.45210 MZN
20 UAH34.90420 MZN
50 UAH87.26050 MZN
100 UAH174.52100 MZN
250 UAH436.30250 MZN
500 UAH872.60500 MZN
1000 UAH1745.21000 MZN
2000 UAH3490.42000 MZN
5000 UAH8726.05000 MZN
10000 UAH17452.10000 MZN