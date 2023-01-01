500 Mozambican meticals to Euros

Convert MZN to EUR at the real exchange rate

500 mzn
7.46 eur

1.00000 MZN = 0.01492 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:6 UTC
MZN to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.0503587.41921.438611.660630.9640518.9439
1GBP1.1547311.2128100.941.661111.917471.1132221.8738
1USD0.95210.824538183.22861.369651.581030.917818.0358
1INR0.01143910.009906910.012015110.01645650.01899620.01102750.216702

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Euro
1 MZN0.01492 EUR
5 MZN0.07459 EUR
10 MZN0.14918 EUR
20 MZN0.29836 EUR
50 MZN0.74590 EUR
100 MZN1.49180 EUR
250 MZN3.72950 EUR
500 MZN7.45900 EUR
1000 MZN14.91800 EUR
2000 MZN29.83600 EUR
5000 MZN74.59000 EUR
10000 MZN149.18000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Mozambican Metical
1 EUR67.03330 MZN
5 EUR335.16650 MZN
10 EUR670.33300 MZN
20 EUR1340.66600 MZN
50 EUR3351.66500 MZN
100 EUR6703.33000 MZN
250 EUR16758.32500 MZN
500 EUR33516.65000 MZN
1000 EUR67033.30000 MZN
2000 EUR134066.60000 MZN
5000 EUR335166.50000 MZN
10000 EUR670333.00000 MZN