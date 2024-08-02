10 thousand Euros to Mozambican meticals

Convert EUR to MZN at the real exchange rate

10,000 eur
696,510 mzn

€1.000 EUR = MT69.65 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High69.651069.6510
Low68.772867.9465
Average69.247068.8838
Change1.00%1.59%
1 EUR to MZN stats

The performance of EUR to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 69.6510 and a 30 day low of 68.7728. This means the 30 day average was 69.2470. The change for EUR to MZN was 1.00.

The performance of EUR to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 69.6510 and a 90 day low of 67.9465. This means the 90 day average was 68.8838. The change for EUR to MZN was 1.59.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Mozambican Metical
1 EUR69.65100 MZN
5 EUR348.25500 MZN
10 EUR696.51000 MZN
20 EUR1,393.02000 MZN
50 EUR3,482.55000 MZN
100 EUR6,965.10000 MZN
250 EUR17,412.75000 MZN
500 EUR34,825.50000 MZN
1000 EUR69,651.00000 MZN
2000 EUR139,302.00000 MZN
5000 EUR348,255.00000 MZN
10000 EUR696,510.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Euro
1 MZN0.01436 EUR
5 MZN0.07179 EUR
10 MZN0.14357 EUR
20 MZN0.28715 EUR
50 MZN0.71787 EUR
100 MZN1.43573 EUR
250 MZN3.58933 EUR
500 MZN7.17865 EUR
1000 MZN14.35730 EUR
2000 MZN28.71460 EUR
5000 MZN71.78650 EUR
10000 MZN143.57300 EUR