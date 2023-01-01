5 Malaysian ringgits to Dominican pesos

Convert MYR to DOP at the real exchange rate

5 myr
59.89 dop

1.00000 MYR = 11.97870 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:15 UTC
MYR to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 DOP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867551.0467587.13211.435361.658740.963719.0047
1GBP1.1526711.20665100.4421.654621.912131.1108321.9078
1USD0.95530.828741183.24061.371251.584660.920618.1559
1INR0.01147680.009955970.012013410.01647330.01903710.01105950.218114

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Dominican Peso
1 MYR11.97870 DOP
5 MYR59.89350 DOP
10 MYR119.78700 DOP
20 MYR239.57400 DOP
50 MYR598.93500 DOP
100 MYR1197.87000 DOP
250 MYR2994.67500 DOP
500 MYR5989.35000 DOP
1000 MYR11978.70000 DOP
2000 MYR23957.40000 DOP
5000 MYR59893.50000 DOP
10000 MYR119787.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 DOP0.08348 MYR
5 DOP0.41741 MYR
10 DOP0.83482 MYR
20 DOP1.66964 MYR
50 DOP4.17409 MYR
100 DOP8.34818 MYR
250 DOP20.87045 MYR
500 DOP41.74090 MYR
1000 DOP83.48180 MYR
2000 DOP166.96360 MYR
5000 DOP417.40900 MYR
10000 DOP834.81800 MYR