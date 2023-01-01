1 Malaysian ringgit to Azerbaijani manats

1 myr
0.36 azn

1.00000 MYR = 0.35903 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:50 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 AZN
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MYR0.35903 AZN
5 MYR1.79514 AZN
10 MYR3.59029 AZN
20 MYR7.18058 AZN
50 MYR17.95145 AZN
100 MYR35.90290 AZN
250 MYR89.75725 AZN
500 MYR179.51450 AZN
1000 MYR359.02900 AZN
2000 MYR718.05800 AZN
5000 MYR1795.14500 AZN
10000 MYR3590.29000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AZN2.78529 MYR
5 AZN13.92645 MYR
10 AZN27.85290 MYR
20 AZN55.70580 MYR
50 AZN139.26450 MYR
100 AZN278.52900 MYR
250 AZN696.32250 MYR
500 AZN1392.64500 MYR
1000 AZN2785.29000 MYR
2000 AZN5570.58000 MYR
5000 AZN13926.45000 MYR
10000 AZN27852.90000 MYR