1 thousand Mexican pesos to South African rand

Convert MXN to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
1,087.26 zar

1.00000 MXN = 1.08726 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:54 UTC
MXN to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

How to convert Mexican pesos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / South African Rand
1 MXN1.08726 ZAR
5 MXN5.43630 ZAR
10 MXN10.87260 ZAR
20 MXN21.74520 ZAR
50 MXN54.36300 ZAR
100 MXN108.72600 ZAR
250 MXN271.81500 ZAR
500 MXN543.63000 ZAR
1000 MXN1087.26000 ZAR
2000 MXN2174.52000 ZAR
5000 MXN5436.30000 ZAR
10000 MXN10872.60000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mexican Peso
1 ZAR0.91975 MXN
5 ZAR4.59873 MXN
10 ZAR9.19746 MXN
20 ZAR18.39492 MXN
50 ZAR45.98730 MXN
100 ZAR91.97460 MXN
250 ZAR229.93650 MXN
500 ZAR459.87300 MXN
1000 ZAR919.74600 MXN
2000 ZAR1839.49200 MXN
5000 ZAR4598.73000 MXN
10000 ZAR9197.46000 MXN