5 Mexican pesos to Salvadoran colóns

Convert MXN to SVC at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
2.52 svc

1.00000 MXN = 0.50364 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:26 UTC
MXN to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 SVC
Mid market rate

How to convert Mexican pesos to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 MXN0.50364 SVC
5 MXN2.51818 SVC
10 MXN5.03636 SVC
20 MXN10.07272 SVC
50 MXN25.18180 SVC
100 MXN50.36360 SVC
250 MXN125.90900 SVC
500 MXN251.81800 SVC
1000 MXN503.63600 SVC
2000 MXN1007.27200 SVC
5000 MXN2518.18000 SVC
10000 MXN5036.36000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Mexican Peso
1 SVC1.98556 MXN
5 SVC9.92780 MXN
10 SVC19.85560 MXN
20 SVC39.71120 MXN
50 SVC99.27800 MXN
100 SVC198.55600 MXN
250 SVC496.39000 MXN
500 SVC992.78000 MXN
1000 SVC1985.56000 MXN
2000 SVC3971.12000 MXN
5000 SVC9927.80000 MXN
10000 SVC19855.60000 MXN