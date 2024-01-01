1 thousand Salvadoran colóns to Mexican pesos

Convert SVC to MXN

₡1.000 SVC = Mex$2.335 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:07
SVC to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MXN
1 SVC to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.35422.3542
Low2.26352.1838
Average2.30492.2587
Change2.41%6.93%
1 SVC to MXN stats

The performance of SVC to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3542 and a 30 day low of 2.2635. This means the 30 day average was 2.3049. The change for SVC to MXN was 2.41.

The performance of SVC to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3542 and a 90 day low of 2.1838. This means the 90 day average was 2.2587. The change for SVC to MXN was 6.93.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Mexican pesos

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Mexican Peso
1 SVC2.33512 MXN
5 SVC11.67560 MXN
10 SVC23.35120 MXN
20 SVC46.70240 MXN
50 SVC116.75600 MXN
100 SVC233.51200 MXN
250 SVC583.78000 MXN
500 SVC1,167.56000 MXN
1000 SVC2,335.12000 MXN
2000 SVC4,670.24000 MXN
5000 SVC11,675.60000 MXN
10000 SVC23,351.20000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 MXN0.42824 SVC
5 MXN2.14122 SVC
10 MXN4.28244 SVC
20 MXN8.56488 SVC
50 MXN21.41220 SVC
100 MXN42.82440 SVC
250 MXN107.06100 SVC
500 MXN214.12200 SVC
1000 MXN428.24400 SVC
2000 MXN856.48800 SVC
5000 MXN2,141.22000 SVC
10000 MXN4,282.44000 SVC