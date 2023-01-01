1 Mexican peso to Serbian dinars

Convert MXN to RSD at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
6.36 rsd

1.00000 MXN = 6.36382 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 RSD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.058588.03751.435861.647730.965718.4195
1GBP1.154211.22175101.6151.65731.901851.1146121.2603
1USD0.944750.818498183.17191.35651.556660.912317.4015
1INR0.01135880.009841040.012023310.01630960.01871620.01096880.209223

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Serbian Dinar
1 MXN6.36382 RSD
5 MXN31.81910 RSD
10 MXN63.63820 RSD
20 MXN127.27640 RSD
50 MXN318.19100 RSD
100 MXN636.38200 RSD
250 MXN1590.95500 RSD
500 MXN3181.91000 RSD
1000 MXN6363.82000 RSD
2000 MXN12727.64000 RSD
5000 MXN31819.10000 RSD
10000 MXN63638.20000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 RSD0.15714 MXN
5 RSD0.78569 MXN
10 RSD1.57138 MXN
20 RSD3.14276 MXN
50 RSD7.85690 MXN
100 RSD15.71380 MXN
250 RSD39.28450 MXN
500 RSD78.56900 MXN
1000 RSD157.13800 MXN
2000 RSD314.27600 MXN
5000 RSD785.69000 MXN
10000 RSD1571.38000 MXN