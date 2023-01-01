500 Mexican pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MXN to PEN at the real exchange rate

500 mxn
108.82 pen

1.00000 MXN = 0.21763 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MXN to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.058388.01431.436271.648960.966118.4289
1GBP1.1537411.22105101.5491.657151.902541.1146221.263
1USD0.94490.818967183.16571.357151.558120.912917.4137
1INR0.01136180.009847420.012024210.01631860.01873510.01097690.209386

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MXN0.21763 PEN
5 MXN1.08815 PEN
10 MXN2.17630 PEN
20 MXN4.35260 PEN
50 MXN10.88150 PEN
100 MXN21.76300 PEN
250 MXN54.40750 PEN
500 MXN108.81500 PEN
1000 MXN217.63000 PEN
2000 MXN435.26000 PEN
5000 MXN1088.15000 PEN
10000 MXN2176.30000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mexican Peso
1 PEN4.59495 MXN
5 PEN22.97475 MXN
10 PEN45.94950 MXN
20 PEN91.89900 MXN
50 PEN229.74750 MXN
100 PEN459.49500 MXN
250 PEN1148.73750 MXN
500 PEN2297.47500 MXN
1000 PEN4594.95000 MXN
2000 PEN9189.90000 MXN
5000 PEN22974.75000 MXN
10000 PEN45949.50000 MXN