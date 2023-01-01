5000 Mexican pesos to Malagasy ariaries

Convert MXN to MGA at the real exchange rate

5,000 mxn
1,306,595 mga

1.00000 MXN = 261.31900 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:41 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 MGA
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.057387.91711.43471.648040.966818.3992
1GBP1.15411.2201101.4541.655611.90181.1156921.2323
1USD0.94580.819605183.15251.356951.558720.914417.4021
1INR0.01137430.009856650.012026110.01631880.01874540.01099670.209279

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 MXN261.31900 MGA
5 MXN1306.59500 MGA
10 MXN2613.19000 MGA
20 MXN5226.38000 MGA
50 MXN13065.95000 MGA
100 MXN26131.90000 MGA
250 MXN65329.75000 MGA
500 MXN130659.50000 MGA
1000 MXN261319.00000 MGA
2000 MXN522638.00000 MGA
5000 MXN1306595.00000 MGA
10000 MXN2613190.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Mexican Peso
1 MGA0.00383 MXN
5 MGA0.01913 MXN
10 MGA0.03827 MXN
20 MGA0.07653 MXN
50 MGA0.19134 MXN
100 MGA0.38267 MXN
250 MGA0.95669 MXN
500 MGA1.91337 MXN
1000 MGA3.82674 MXN
2000 MGA7.65348 MXN
5000 MGA19.13370 MXN
10000 MGA38.26740 MXN