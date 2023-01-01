50 Mexican pesos to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert MXN to KYD at the real exchange rate

50 mxn
2.38 kyd

1.00000 MXN = 0.04765 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:29 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MXN to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 KYD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.056887.91731.435451.648420.966918.4083
1GBP1.153811.2193101.4361.656181.901891.1156121.2389
1USD0.946250.820143183.1921.35831.559820.914917.4189
1INR0.01137430.009858430.012020410.01632730.01874960.01099750.209382

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MXN0.04765 KYD
5 MXN0.23825 KYD
10 MXN0.47649 KYD
20 MXN0.95299 KYD
50 MXN2.38247 KYD
100 MXN4.76494 KYD
250 MXN11.91235 KYD
500 MXN23.82470 KYD
1000 MXN47.64940 KYD
2000 MXN95.29880 KYD
5000 MXN238.24700 KYD
10000 MXN476.49400 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 KYD20.98660 MXN
5 KYD104.93300 MXN
10 KYD209.86600 MXN
20 KYD419.73200 MXN
50 KYD1049.33000 MXN
100 KYD2098.66000 MXN
250 KYD5246.65000 MXN
500 KYD10493.30000 MXN
1000 KYD20986.60000 MXN
2000 KYD41973.20000 MXN
5000 KYD104933.00000 MXN
10000 KYD209866.00000 MXN