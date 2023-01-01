1 Mexican peso to Icelandic krónas

1.00000 MXN = 7.91209 ISK

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 MXN7.91209 ISK
5 MXN39.56045 ISK
10 MXN79.12090 ISK
20 MXN158.24180 ISK
50 MXN395.60450 ISK
100 MXN791.20900 ISK
250 MXN1978.02250 ISK
500 MXN3956.04500 ISK
1000 MXN7912.09000 ISK
2000 MXN15824.18000 ISK
5000 MXN39560.45000 ISK
10000 MXN79120.90000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mexican Peso
1 ISK0.12639 MXN
5 ISK0.63194 MXN
10 ISK1.26389 MXN
20 ISK2.52778 MXN
50 ISK6.31945 MXN
100 ISK12.63890 MXN
250 ISK31.59725 MXN
500 ISK63.19450 MXN
1000 ISK126.38900 MXN
2000 ISK252.77800 MXN
5000 ISK631.94500 MXN
10000 ISK1263.89000 MXN