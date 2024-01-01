250 Icelandic krónas to Mexican pesos

Convert ISK to MXN at the real exchange rate

250 isk
34.75 mxn

kr1.000 ISK = Mex$0.1390 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13900.1390
Low0.12870.1197
Average0.13210.1285
Change5.79%14.92%
1 ISK to MXN stats

The performance of ISK to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1390 and a 30 day low of 0.1287. This means the 30 day average was 0.1321. The change for ISK to MXN was 5.79.

The performance of ISK to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1390 and a 90 day low of 0.1197. This means the 90 day average was 0.1285. The change for ISK to MXN was 14.92.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mexican Peso
1 ISK0.13902 MXN
5 ISK0.69509 MXN
10 ISK1.39018 MXN
20 ISK2.78036 MXN
50 ISK6.95090 MXN
100 ISK13.90180 MXN
250 ISK34.75450 MXN
500 ISK69.50900 MXN
1000 ISK139.01800 MXN
2000 ISK278.03600 MXN
5000 ISK695.09000 MXN
10000 ISK1,390.18000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 MXN7.19333 ISK
5 MXN35.96665 ISK
10 MXN71.93330 ISK
20 MXN143.86660 ISK
50 MXN359.66650 ISK
100 MXN719.33300 ISK
250 MXN1,798.33250 ISK
500 MXN3,596.66500 ISK
1000 MXN7,193.33000 ISK
2000 MXN14,386.66000 ISK
5000 MXN35,966.65000 ISK
10000 MXN71,933.30000 ISK