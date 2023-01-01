1 Mexican peso to British pounds sterling

1.00000 MXN = 0.04714 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:14 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / British Pound Sterling
1 MXN0.04714 GBP
5 MXN0.23568 GBP
10 MXN0.47137 GBP
20 MXN0.94274 GBP
50 MXN2.35684 GBP
100 MXN4.71368 GBP
250 MXN11.78420 GBP
500 MXN23.56840 GBP
1000 MXN47.13680 GBP
2000 MXN94.27360 GBP
5000 MXN235.68400 GBP
10000 MXN471.36800 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mexican Peso
1 GBP21.21490 MXN
5 GBP106.07450 MXN
10 GBP212.14900 MXN
20 GBP424.29800 MXN
50 GBP1060.74500 MXN
100 GBP2121.49000 MXN
250 GBP5303.72500 MXN
500 GBP10607.45000 MXN
1000 GBP21214.90000 MXN
2000 GBP42429.80000 MXN
5000 GBP106074.50000 MXN
10000 GBP212149.00000 MXN