10 thousand Mexican pesos to British pounds sterling

Convert MXN to GBP at the real exchange rate

10,000 mxn
471.40 gbp

1.00000 MXN = 0.04714 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.05787.88961.435561.648730.967718.395
1GBP1.1532711.21895101.3561.655521.901341.1160221.2134
1USD0.94610.820378183.151.358151.559820.915517.403
1INR0.01137790.009866240.012026510.01633370.01875910.01101020.209296

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / British Pound Sterling
1 MXN0.04714 GBP
5 MXN0.23570 GBP
10 MXN0.47140 GBP
20 MXN0.94280 GBP
50 MXN2.35700 GBP
100 MXN4.71400 GBP
250 MXN11.78500 GBP
500 MXN23.57000 GBP
1000 MXN47.14000 GBP
2000 MXN94.28000 GBP
5000 MXN235.70000 GBP
10000 MXN471.40000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mexican Peso
1 GBP21.21340 MXN
5 GBP106.06700 MXN
10 GBP212.13400 MXN
20 GBP424.26800 MXN
50 GBP1060.67000 MXN
100 GBP2121.34000 MXN
250 GBP5303.35000 MXN
500 GBP10606.70000 MXN
1000 GBP21213.40000 MXN
2000 GBP42426.80000 MXN
5000 GBP106067.00000 MXN
10000 GBP212134.00000 MXN