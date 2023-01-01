100 Mexican pesos to Swiss francs

Convert MXN to CHF at the real exchange rate

100 mxn
5.26 chf

1.00000 MXN = 0.05260 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.056987.8771.435431.648440.967518.3935
1GBP1.1535411.21915101.3671.655791.901511.1160521.2172
1USD0.946250.820244183.1461.358151.55970.915417.4033
1INR0.01137950.00986510.01202710.01633450.01875850.01100950.20931

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Swiss Franc
1 MXN0.05260 CHF
5 MXN0.26300 CHF
10 MXN0.52599 CHF
20 MXN1.05198 CHF
50 MXN2.62996 CHF
100 MXN5.25992 CHF
250 MXN13.14980 CHF
500 MXN26.29960 CHF
1000 MXN52.59920 CHF
2000 MXN105.19840 CHF
5000 MXN262.99600 CHF
10000 MXN525.99200 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mexican Peso
1 CHF19.01170 MXN
5 CHF95.05850 MXN
10 CHF190.11700 MXN
20 CHF380.23400 MXN
50 CHF950.58500 MXN
100 CHF1901.17000 MXN
250 CHF4752.92500 MXN
500 CHF9505.85000 MXN
1000 CHF19011.70000 MXN
2000 CHF38023.40000 MXN
5000 CHF95058.50000 MXN
10000 CHF190117.00000 MXN