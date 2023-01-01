1 Malawian kwacha to Kenyan shillings

1.00000 MWK = 0.12885 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:56 UTC
MWK to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.046887.12481.434851.658690.9650518.9223
1GBP1.1535411.20755100.5041.655191.913411.1132221.828
1USD0.95530.828123183.22971.37071.584530.921918.0763
1INR0.01147780.009949850.012014910.01646890.01903810.01107660.217186

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Kenyan Shilling
1 MWK0.12885 KES
5 MWK0.64424 KES
10 MWK1.28849 KES
20 MWK2.57698 KES
50 MWK6.44245 KES
100 MWK12.88490 KES
250 MWK32.21225 KES
500 MWK64.42450 KES
1000 MWK128.84900 KES
2000 MWK257.69800 KES
5000 MWK644.24500 KES
10000 MWK1288.49000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
1 KES7.76101 MWK
5 KES38.80505 MWK
10 KES77.61010 MWK
20 KES155.22020 MWK
50 KES388.05050 MWK
100 KES776.10100 MWK
250 KES1940.25250 MWK
500 KES3880.50500 MWK
1000 KES7761.01000 MWK
2000 KES15522.02000 MWK
5000 KES38805.05000 MWK
10000 KES77610.10000 MWK