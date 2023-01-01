50 Malawian kwachas to Kenyan shillings

Convert MWK to KES at the real exchange rate

50 mwk
6 kes

1.00000 MWK = 0.12699 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:58 UTC
MWK to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.0467587.11961.434781.658610.96518.9193
1GBP1.1535411.2075100.4991.655121.913331.1131621.8247
1USD0.955350.828157183.22871.37071.584530.921918.0743
1INR0.01147850.009950380.012015110.01646910.01903830.01107670.217164

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Kenyan Shilling
1 MWK0.12699 KES
5 MWK0.63494 KES
10 MWK1.26989 KES
20 MWK2.53978 KES
50 MWK6.34945 KES
100 MWK12.69890 KES
250 MWK31.74725 KES
500 MWK63.49450 KES
1000 MWK126.98900 KES
2000 MWK253.97800 KES
5000 MWK634.94500 KES
10000 MWK1269.89000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
1 KES7.87468 MWK
5 KES39.37340 MWK
10 KES78.74680 MWK
20 KES157.49360 MWK
50 KES393.73400 MWK
100 KES787.46800 MWK
250 KES1968.67000 MWK
500 KES3937.34000 MWK
1000 KES7874.68000 MWK
2000 KES15749.36000 MWK
5000 KES39373.40000 MWK
10000 KES78746.80000 MWK