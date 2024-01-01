50 Kenyan shillings to Malawian kwachas

50 kes
580.62 mwk

1.00000 KES = 11.61230 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
1 KES11.61230 MWK
5 KES58.06150 MWK
10 KES116.12300 MWK
20 KES232.24600 MWK
50 KES580.61500 MWK
100 KES1161.23000 MWK
250 KES2903.07500 MWK
500 KES5806.15000 MWK
1000 KES11612.30000 MWK
2000 KES23224.60000 MWK
5000 KES58061.50000 MWK
10000 KES116123.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Kenyan Shilling
1 MWK0.08612 KES
5 MWK0.43058 KES
10 MWK0.86116 KES
20 MWK1.72232 KES
50 MWK4.30579 KES
100 MWK8.61159 KES
250 MWK21.52897 KES
500 MWK43.05795 KES
1000 MWK86.11590 KES
2000 MWK172.23180 KES
5000 MWK430.57950 KES
10000 MWK861.15900 KES