1 Maldivian rufiyaa to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert MVR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 mvr
30.83 kzt

1.00000 MVR = 30.83440 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:26 UTC
MVR to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.046287.08541.43451.660370.964918.9179
1GBP1.1531411.20645100.4251.654221.91471.1126621.8156
1USD0.955850.828878183.23971.371151.587050.922318.0825
1INR0.0114830.009957730.012013510.01647230.0190660.011080.217234

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MVR30.83440 KZT
5 MVR154.17200 KZT
10 MVR308.34400 KZT
20 MVR616.68800 KZT
50 MVR1541.72000 KZT
100 MVR3083.44000 KZT
250 MVR7708.60000 KZT
500 MVR15417.20000 KZT
1000 MVR30834.40000 KZT
2000 MVR61668.80000 KZT
5000 MVR154172.00000 KZT
10000 MVR308344.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KZT0.03243 MVR
5 KZT0.16216 MVR
10 KZT0.32431 MVR
20 KZT0.64863 MVR
50 KZT1.62157 MVR
100 KZT3.24313 MVR
250 KZT8.10783 MVR
500 KZT16.21565 MVR
1000 KZT32.43130 MVR
2000 KZT64.86260 MVR
5000 KZT162.15650 MVR
10000 KZT324.31300 MVR