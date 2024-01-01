1 Kazakhstani tenge to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert KZT to MVR at the real exchange rate

1 kzt
0.03 mvr

1.00000 KZT = 0.03429 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KZT0.03429 MVR
5 KZT0.17145 MVR
10 KZT0.34291 MVR
20 KZT0.68581 MVR
50 KZT1.71453 MVR
100 KZT3.42907 MVR
250 KZT8.57268 MVR
500 KZT17.14535 MVR
1000 KZT34.29070 MVR
2000 KZT68.58140 MVR
5000 KZT171.45350 MVR
10000 KZT342.90700 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MVR29.16240 KZT
5 MVR145.81200 KZT
10 MVR291.62400 KZT
20 MVR583.24800 KZT
50 MVR1458.12000 KZT
100 MVR2916.24000 KZT
250 MVR7290.60000 KZT
500 MVR14581.20000 KZT
1000 MVR29162.40000 KZT
2000 MVR58324.80000 KZT
5000 MVR145812.00000 KZT
10000 MVR291624.00000 KZT