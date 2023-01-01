100 Maldivian rufiyaas to Bulgarian levs

Convert MVR to BGN at the real exchange rate

100 mvr
12.09 bgn

1.00000 MVR = 0.12094 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MVR to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.04687.05861.434431.660580.9646518.923
1GBP1.1535411.20655100.4211.65461.915461.1127621.8275
1USD0.9560.828809183.231.371351.587550.9222518.0908
1INR0.01148650.009958060.012014910.01647660.01907430.01108070.217359

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bulgarian Lev
1 MVR0.12094 BGN
5 MVR0.60472 BGN
10 MVR1.20944 BGN
20 MVR2.41888 BGN
50 MVR6.04720 BGN
100 MVR12.09440 BGN
250 MVR30.23600 BGN
500 MVR60.47200 BGN
1000 MVR120.94400 BGN
2000 MVR241.88800 BGN
5000 MVR604.72000 BGN
10000 MVR1209.44000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BGN8.26826 MVR
5 BGN41.34130 MVR
10 BGN82.68260 MVR
20 BGN165.36520 MVR
50 BGN413.41300 MVR
100 BGN826.82600 MVR
250 BGN2067.06500 MVR
500 BGN4134.13000 MVR
1000 BGN8268.26000 MVR
2000 BGN16536.52000 MVR
5000 BGN41341.30000 MVR
10000 BGN82682.60000 MVR