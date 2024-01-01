10 Bulgarian levs to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert BGN to MVR at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = MVR8.336 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:26
BGN to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MVR
1 BGN to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.57388.8144
Low8.20348.2034
Average8.43348.5883
Change-1.31%-3.92%
1 BGN to MVR stats

The performance of BGN to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5738 and a 30 day low of 8.2034. This means the 30 day average was 8.4334. The change for BGN to MVR was -1.31.

The performance of BGN to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8144 and a 90 day low of 8.2034. This means the 90 day average was 8.5883. The change for BGN to MVR was -3.92.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BGN8.33581 MVR
5 BGN41.67905 MVR
10 BGN83.35810 MVR
20 BGN166.71620 MVR
50 BGN416.79050 MVR
100 BGN833.58100 MVR
250 BGN2,083.95250 MVR
500 BGN4,167.90500 MVR
1000 BGN8,335.81000 MVR
2000 BGN16,671.62000 MVR
5000 BGN41,679.05000 MVR
10000 BGN83,358.10000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bulgarian Lev
1 MVR0.11996 BGN
5 MVR0.59982 BGN
10 MVR1.19964 BGN
20 MVR2.39928 BGN
50 MVR5.99820 BGN
100 MVR11.99640 BGN
250 MVR29.99100 BGN
500 MVR59.98200 BGN
1000 MVR119.96400 BGN
2000 MVR239.92800 BGN
5000 MVR599.82000 BGN
10000 MVR1,199.64000 BGN