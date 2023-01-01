1 Mauritian rupee to Rwandan francs

1 mur
27 rwf

1.00000 MUR = 27.26150 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:0 UTC
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 MUR27.26150 RWF
5 MUR136.30750 RWF
10 MUR272.61500 RWF
20 MUR545.23000 RWF
50 MUR1363.07500 RWF
100 MUR2726.15000 RWF
250 MUR6815.37500 RWF
500 MUR13630.75000 RWF
1000 MUR27261.50000 RWF
2000 MUR54523.00000 RWF
5000 MUR136307.50000 RWF
10000 MUR272615.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 RWF0.03668 MUR
5 RWF0.18341 MUR
10 RWF0.36682 MUR
20 RWF0.73364 MUR
50 RWF1.83409 MUR
100 RWF3.66818 MUR
250 RWF9.17045 MUR
500 RWF18.34090 MUR
1000 RWF36.68180 MUR
2000 RWF73.36360 MUR
5000 RWF183.40900 MUR
10000 RWF366.81800 MUR