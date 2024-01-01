5 Moroccan dirhams to Bahraini dinars
Convert MAD to BHD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MAD to BHD conversion chart
1 MAD = 0.03771 BHD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 MAD to BHD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0385
|0.0391
|Low
|0.0376
|0.0376
|Average
|0.0381
|0.0385
|Change
|-0.94%
|-3.18%
|View full history
1 MAD to BHD stats
The performance of MAD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0385 and a 30 day low of 0.0376. This means the 30 day average was 0.0381. The change for MAD to BHD was -0.94.
The performance of MAD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0391 and a 90 day low of 0.0376. This means the 90 day average was 0.0385. The change for MAD to BHD was -3.18.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bahraini dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
|1 BHD
|26.51590 MAD
|5 BHD
|132.57950 MAD
|10 BHD
|265.15900 MAD
|20 BHD
|530.31800 MAD
|50 BHD
|1,325.79500 MAD
|100 BHD
|2,651.59000 MAD
|250 BHD
|6,628.97500 MAD
|500 BHD
|13,257.95000 MAD
|1000 BHD
|26,515.90000 MAD
|2000 BHD
|53,031.80000 MAD
|5000 BHD
|132,579.50000 MAD
|10000 BHD
|265,159.00000 MAD