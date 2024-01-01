20 Bahraini dinars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BHD to MAD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = د.م.26.46 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:56
BHD to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MAD
1 BHD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.561726.5617
Low25.968325.5699
Average26.249425.9969
Change0.49%2.57%
1 BHD to MAD stats

The performance of BHD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.5617 and a 30 day low of 25.9683. This means the 30 day average was 26.2494. The change for BHD to MAD was 0.49.

The performance of BHD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.5617 and a 90 day low of 25.5699. This means the 90 day average was 25.9969. The change for BHD to MAD was 2.57.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BHD26.45870 MAD
5 BHD132.29350 MAD
10 BHD264.58700 MAD
20 BHD529.17400 MAD
50 BHD1,322.93500 MAD
100 BHD2,645.87000 MAD
250 BHD6,614.67500 MAD
500 BHD13,229.35000 MAD
1000 BHD26,458.70000 MAD
2000 BHD52,917.40000 MAD
5000 BHD132,293.50000 MAD
10000 BHD264,587.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bahraini Dinar
1 MAD0.03779 BHD
5 MAD0.18897 BHD
10 MAD0.37795 BHD
20 MAD0.75590 BHD
50 MAD1.88974 BHD
100 MAD3.77948 BHD
250 MAD9.44870 BHD
500 MAD18.89740 BHD
1000 MAD37.79480 BHD
2000 MAD75.58960 BHD
5000 MAD188.97400 BHD
10000 MAD377.94800 BHD