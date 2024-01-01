20 Moroccan dirhams to Bahraini dinars

Convert MAD to BHD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = .د.ب0.03771 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:48
Track the exchange rate

MAD to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BHD
1 MAD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03850.0391
Low0.03760.0376
Average0.03810.0385
Change-0.94%-3.18%
1 MAD to BHD stats

The performance of MAD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0385 and a 30 day low of 0.0376. This means the 30 day average was 0.0381. The change for MAD to BHD was -0.94.

The performance of MAD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0391 and a 90 day low of 0.0376. This means the 90 day average was 0.0385. The change for MAD to BHD was -3.18.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bahraini Dinar
1 MAD0.03771 BHD
5 MAD0.18857 BHD
10 MAD0.37713 BHD
20 MAD0.75426 BHD
50 MAD1.88566 BHD
100 MAD3.77132 BHD
250 MAD9.42830 BHD
500 MAD18.85660 BHD
1000 MAD37.71320 BHD
2000 MAD75.42640 BHD
5000 MAD188.56600 BHD
10000 MAD377.13200 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BHD26.51590 MAD
5 BHD132.57950 MAD
10 BHD265.15900 MAD
20 BHD530.31800 MAD
50 BHD1,325.79500 MAD
100 BHD2,651.59000 MAD
250 BHD6,628.97500 MAD
500 BHD13,257.95000 MAD
1000 BHD26,515.90000 MAD
2000 BHD53,031.80000 MAD
5000 BHD132,579.50000 MAD
10000 BHD265,159.00000 MAD