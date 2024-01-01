5000 Cayman Islands dollars to Bahraini dinars

Convert KYD to BHD at the real exchange rate

5,000 kyd
2,298.780 bhd

1.00000 KYD = 0.45976 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 KYD0.45976 BHD
5 KYD2.29878 BHD
10 KYD4.59756 BHD
20 KYD9.19512 BHD
50 KYD22.98780 BHD
100 KYD45.97560 BHD
250 KYD114.93900 BHD
500 KYD229.87800 BHD
1000 KYD459.75600 BHD
2000 KYD919.51200 BHD
5000 KYD2298.78000 BHD
10000 KYD4597.56000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BHD2.17507 KYD
5 BHD10.87535 KYD
10 BHD21.75070 KYD
20 BHD43.50140 KYD
50 BHD108.75350 KYD
100 BHD217.50700 KYD
250 BHD543.76750 KYD
500 BHD1087.53500 KYD
1000 BHD2175.07000 KYD
2000 BHD4350.14000 KYD
5000 BHD10875.35000 KYD
10000 BHD21750.70000 KYD