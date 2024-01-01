100 South Korean wons to Egyptian pounds

Convert KRW to EGP at the real exchange rate

100 krw
2.32 egp

1.00000 KRW = 0.02318 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.927851.348451.530920.79358883.00911.34717.1936
1 EUR1.077711.453221.649880.8553289.45891.451777.75254
1 CAD0.7415920.68812511.135320.58851961.55890.9989995.33472
1 AUD0.65320.6061060.88080810.51837254.22150.8799264.69886

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Egyptian Pound
1 KRW0.02318 EGP
5 KRW0.11591 EGP
10 KRW0.23182 EGP
20 KRW0.46364 EGP
50 KRW1.15910 EGP
100 KRW2.31820 EGP
250 KRW5.79550 EGP
500 KRW11.59100 EGP
1000 KRW23.18200 EGP
2000 KRW46.36400 EGP
5000 KRW115.91000 EGP
10000 KRW231.82000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / South Korean Won
1 EGP43.13680 KRW
5 EGP215.68400 KRW
10 EGP431.36800 KRW
20 EGP862.73600 KRW
50 EGP2156.84000 KRW
100 EGP4313.68000 KRW
250 EGP10784.20000 KRW
500 EGP21568.40000 KRW
1000 EGP43136.80000 KRW
2000 EGP86273.60000 KRW
5000 EGP215684.00000 KRW
10000 EGP431368.00000 KRW