1 thousand Comorian francs to New Taiwan dollars

Convert KMF to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
68.70 twd

1.00000 KMF = 0.06870 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KMF0.06870 TWD
5 KMF0.34348 TWD
10 KMF0.68697 TWD
20 KMF1.37393 TWD
50 KMF3.43483 TWD
100 KMF6.86966 TWD
250 KMF17.17415 TWD
500 KMF34.34830 TWD
1000 KMF68.69660 TWD
2000 KMF137.39320 TWD
5000 KMF343.48300 TWD
10000 KMF686.96600 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 TWD14.55680 KMF
5 TWD72.78400 KMF
10 TWD145.56800 KMF
20 TWD291.13600 KMF
50 TWD727.84000 KMF
100 TWD1455.68000 KMF
250 TWD3639.20000 KMF
500 TWD7278.40000 KMF
1000 TWD14556.80000 KMF
2000 TWD29113.60000 KMF
5000 TWD72784.00000 KMF
10000 TWD145568.00000 KMF