2000 Cambodian riels to CFP francs

Convert KHR to XPF at the real exchange rate

2,000 khr
54 xpf

1.00000 KHR = 0.02719 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / CFP Franc
1 KHR0.02719 XPF
5 KHR0.13596 XPF
10 KHR0.27193 XPF
20 KHR0.54385 XPF
50 KHR1.35963 XPF
100 KHR2.71925 XPF
250 KHR6.79813 XPF
500 KHR13.59625 XPF
1000 KHR27.19250 XPF
2000 KHR54.38500 XPF
5000 KHR135.96250 XPF
10000 KHR271.92500 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cambodian Riel
1 XPF36.77480 KHR
5 XPF183.87400 KHR
10 XPF367.74800 KHR
20 XPF735.49600 KHR
50 XPF1838.74000 KHR
100 XPF3677.48000 KHR
250 XPF9193.70000 KHR
500 XPF18387.40000 KHR
1000 XPF36774.80000 KHR
2000 XPF73549.60000 KHR
5000 XPF183874.00000 KHR
10000 XPF367748.00000 KHR