50 Cambodian riels to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert KHR to PEN at the real exchange rate

50 khr
0.05 pen

1.00000 KHR = 0.00094 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KHR0.00094 PEN
5 KHR0.00468 PEN
10 KHR0.00936 PEN
20 KHR0.01872 PEN
50 KHR0.04679 PEN
100 KHR0.09358 PEN
250 KHR0.23396 PEN
500 KHR0.46792 PEN
1000 KHR0.93583 PEN
2000 KHR1.87167 PEN
5000 KHR4.67917 PEN
10000 KHR9.35834 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Cambodian Riel
1 PEN1068.57000 KHR
5 PEN5342.85000 KHR
10 PEN10685.70000 KHR
20 PEN21371.40000 KHR
50 PEN53428.50000 KHR
100 PEN106857.00000 KHR
250 PEN267142.50000 KHR
500 PEN534285.00000 KHR
1000 PEN1068570.00000 KHR
2000 PEN2137140.00000 KHR
5000 PEN5342850.00000 KHR
10000 PEN10685700.00000 KHR