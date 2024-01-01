10 Cambodian riels to South Korean wons

1.00000 KHR = 0.32615 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.348451.530920.927857.193623.61783.00910.793588
1 CAD0.74159211.135320.6881255.3347217.515261.55890.588519
1 AUD0.65320.88080810.6061064.6988615.426654.22150.518372
1 EUR1.07771.453221.6498817.7525425.453589.45890.85532

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / South Korean Won
1 KHR0.32615 KRW
5 KHR1.63075 KRW
10 KHR3.26149 KRW
20 KHR6.52298 KRW
50 KHR16.30745 KRW
100 KHR32.61490 KRW
250 KHR81.53725 KRW
500 KHR163.07450 KRW
1000 KHR326.14900 KRW
2000 KHR652.29800 KRW
5000 KHR1630.74500 KRW
10000 KHR3261.49000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cambodian Riel
1 KRW3.06609 KHR
5 KRW15.33045 KHR
10 KRW30.66090 KHR
20 KRW61.32180 KHR
50 KRW153.30450 KHR
100 KRW306.60900 KHR
250 KRW766.52250 KHR
500 KRW1533.04500 KHR
1000 KRW3066.09000 KHR
2000 KRW6132.18000 KHR
5000 KRW15330.45000 KHR
10000 KRW30660.90000 KHR