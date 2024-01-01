20 Cambodian riels to Fijian dollars

Convert KHR to FJD at the real exchange rate

20 khr
0.01 fjd

1.00000 KHR = 0.00055 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Fijian Dollar
1 KHR0.00055 FJD
5 KHR0.00275 FJD
10 KHR0.00550 FJD
20 KHR0.01100 FJD
50 KHR0.02749 FJD
100 KHR0.05498 FJD
250 KHR0.13745 FJD
500 KHR0.27490 FJD
1000 KHR0.54979 FJD
2000 KHR1.09959 FJD
5000 KHR2.74897 FJD
10000 KHR5.49794 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 FJD1818.86000 KHR
5 FJD9094.30000 KHR
10 FJD18188.60000 KHR
20 FJD36377.20000 KHR
50 FJD90943.00000 KHR
100 FJD181886.00000 KHR
250 FJD454715.00000 KHR
500 FJD909430.00000 KHR
1000 FJD1818860.00000 KHR
2000 FJD3637720.00000 KHR
5000 FJD9094300.00000 KHR
10000 FJD18188600.00000 KHR