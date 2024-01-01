100 Cambodian riels to Czech korunas

Convert KHR to CZK at the real exchange rate

100 khr
0.58 czk

1.00000 KHR = 0.00578 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.348451.530920.927857.193623.61783.00910.793588
1 CAD0.74159211.135320.6881255.3347217.515261.55890.588519
1 AUD0.65320.88080810.6061064.6988615.426654.22150.518372
1 EUR1.07771.453221.6498817.7525425.453589.45890.85532

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KHR0.00578 CZK
5 KHR0.02891 CZK
10 KHR0.05781 CZK
20 KHR0.11562 CZK
50 KHR0.28905 CZK
100 KHR0.57810 CZK
250 KHR1.44526 CZK
500 KHR2.89051 CZK
1000 KHR5.78102 CZK
2000 KHR11.56204 CZK
5000 KHR28.90510 CZK
10000 KHR57.81020 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Cambodian Riel
1 CZK172.98000 KHR
5 CZK864.90000 KHR
10 CZK1729.80000 KHR
20 CZK3459.60000 KHR
50 CZK8649.00000 KHR
100 CZK17298.00000 KHR
250 CZK43245.00000 KHR
500 CZK86490.00000 KHR
1000 CZK172980.00000 KHR
2000 CZK345960.00000 KHR
5000 CZK864900.00000 KHR
10000 CZK1729800.00000 KHR